Player props are available for Max Kepler and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (11-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 33rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts, Lopez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.71), 16th in WHIP (1.155), and fifth in K/9 (10.9).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4.1 5 3 3 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 22 6.0 5 3 3 7 1 at White Sox Sep. 16 5.0 8 5 5 8 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 8.0 2 0 0 14 0 at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .260/.332/.484 on the season.

Kepler hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Castro Stats

Willi Castro has 92 hits with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 34 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a .257/.339/.411 slash line so far this year.

Castro brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with six walks.

Castro Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.345/.444 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 157 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .256/.326/.403 so far this year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

