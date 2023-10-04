The NL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins live on ESPN from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will look to move on to the NLDS while the Marlins hope to extend the series with a win. Braxton Garrett will get the starting nod for the Marlins, while the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB action with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Philadelphia has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 666 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Nola is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Nola will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 32 appearances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (9-7) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 30 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Home Zack Wheeler Luis Ortiz 9/30/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Taijuan Walker Tylor Megill 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins - Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/2/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 10/3/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

