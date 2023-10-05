Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Tioga High School at Pine Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pine Prairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.