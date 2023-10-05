The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) square off on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of CUSA opponents.

Western Kentucky ranks 55th in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and 96th in scoring defense (29.2 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Louisiana Tech is generating 376.3 total yards per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 74th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (377.5 total yards given up per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Western Kentucky 376.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (74th) 377.5 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (124th) 152 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.2 (119th) 224.3 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.6 (27th) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 6 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (1st)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 756 yards (126 ypg) while completing 66% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 318 yards, or 53 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 18 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell's seven targets have resulted in five catches for 113 yards.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 1,361 yards (272.2 ypg) on 130-of-211 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, LT Sanders, has carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game).

Markese Stepp has carried the ball 27 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's team-high 336 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 47 targets) with two touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moussa Barry has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.