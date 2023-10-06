Searching for how to stream high school football games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Natchitoches Central High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Minden High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

C.E. Byrd High School at Haughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Plain Dealing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plain Dealing, LA

Plain Dealing, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Captain Shreve High School at Airline High School