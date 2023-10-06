Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Southwood High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.E. Byrd High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Captain Shreve High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
