If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Claiborne Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Haynesville High School at Oak Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Oak Grove, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homer High School at Plain Dealing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plain Dealing, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

