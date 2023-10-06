The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 is nearing the end in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, as Elise Mertens plays in a quarterfinal against Martina Trevisan. At +450, Mertens has the third-best odds to win this tournament at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Mertens at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Mertens' Next Match

Mertens will face Trevisan in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 at 3:15 AM ET, after defeating Sofya Lansere in the last round 6-3, 7-6.

Mertens is currently listed at -225 to win her next contest versus Trevisan.

Mertens Stats

Mertens beat Lansere 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Through 21 tournaments over the past year, Mertens is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 23-21.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Mertens has gone 17-15.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Mertens has played 21.7 games per match. She won 51.9% of them.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.3 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Mertens, over the past 12 months, has won 62.6% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Mertens has won 63.4% of her games on serve and 36.6% on return.

