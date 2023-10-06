Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games to Bet on Today
Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)
- Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450
- Kansas State Moneyline: +340
- Total: 53.5
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)
- Illinois Moneyline: -160
- Nebraska Moneyline: +135
- Total: 43.5
