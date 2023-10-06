Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In a Week 6 schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, fans from Louisiana should tune in to see the LSU Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6)
No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-5.5)
Texas State Bobcats at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-2.5)
Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.