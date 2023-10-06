The college football season continues into Week 6, which includes six games involving schools from the Ivy League. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson 7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 6 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

