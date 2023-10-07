Alex Bregman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Bregman returns to action for the Houston Astros against Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 102 of 161 games this year (63.4%), including 45 multi-hit games (28%).
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 62 of 161 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 79 times this year (49.1%), including 21 games with multiple runs (13%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|4
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.