Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the ARCA Menards Series, Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that will be available on Saturday, October 7, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Drive for the Cure 250

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Toledo

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

