If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Louisiana Today

LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Missouri (-5.5)

Missouri (-5.5) Missouri Moneyline: -225

-225 LSU Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 64.5

Texas State Bobcats vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Louisiana (-2.5)

Louisiana (-2.5) Louisiana Moneyline: -140

-140 Texas State Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 66.5

South Alabama Jaguars vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UL Monroe (-10)

UL Monroe (-10) UL Monroe Moneyline: -400

-400 South Alabama Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 50.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.