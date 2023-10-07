LSU vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Two of the country's best pass attacks clash when the No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) bring college football's sixth-ranked passing game into a contest versus the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0), who have the No. 14 passing game, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
LSU vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-255
|+205
LSU vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- LSU has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Missouri has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
