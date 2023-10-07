In the contest between the Lamar Cardinals and Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-18.8) 42.6 Lamar 31, Northwestern State 12

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Demons have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Cardinals games.

Demons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 19.2 24.0 27.5 21.0 13.7 26.0 Northwestern State 12.8 37.3 8.5 30.0 17.0 44.5

