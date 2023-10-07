Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Incarnate Word Cardinals and SE Louisiana Lions square off at 5:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cardinals. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-22.5) 48.8 Incarnate Word 36, SE Louisiana 13

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this year.

Lions vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 36.5 14.5 63 3 27.7 18.3 SE Louisiana 17 34.2 16 24 17.7 41

