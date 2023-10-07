Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving AAC teams. See the article below to see some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Temple +14 against UTSA as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UConn vs. Rice matchup.

Best Week 6 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Temple +14 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 0.6 points

UTSA by 0.6 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Navy -6 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 17.5 points

Navy by 17.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: South Florida -3.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 14.4 points

South Florida by 14.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 AAC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - UConn vs. Rice

Matchup: UConn Huskies at Rice Owls

UConn Huskies at Rice Owls Projected Total: 54.7 points

54.7 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 61.5 - North Texas vs. Navy

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 68.7 points

68.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 55.5 - UTSA vs. Temple

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls Projected Total: 49.9 points

49.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 6 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Memphis 4-1 (1-0 AAC) 36.6 / 21.4 439.0 / 362.8 Tulane 4-1 (1-0 AAC) 29.8 / 17.4 389.6 / 319.8 SMU 3-2 (1-0 AAC) 33.8 / 18.4 433.8 / 315.6 South Florida 3-2 (2-0 AAC) 30.2 / 28.2 435.6 / 398.0 Tulsa 3-2 (1-0 AAC) 27.8 / 31.2 388.2 / 403.6 Rice 3-2 (1-1 AAC) 33.0 / 28.8 380.0 / 413.6 North Texas 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 36.3 / 43.0 466.3 / 500.5 Temple 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 21.0 / 31.0 355.0 / 409.4 Florida Atlantic 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 20.8 / 27.0 331.0 / 398.0 Navy 1-3 (0-2 AAC) 20.3 / 28.5 334.8 / 378.5 UTSA 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 19.3 / 28.0 367.0 / 382.5 UAB 1-4 (0-1 AAC) 27.0 / 36.0 418.2 / 433.6 East Carolina 1-4 (0-1 AAC) 21.0 / 25.6 300.2 / 328.6 Charlotte 1-4 (0-1 AAC) 18.4 / 27.6 311.2 / 404.8

