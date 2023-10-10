Chas McCormick vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (19 of 115), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
