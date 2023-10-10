The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (19 of 115), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.8% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings