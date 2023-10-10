Jeremy Pena vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 66.2% of his games this season (100 of 151), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (28.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 151 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 37 games this season (24.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (62 of 151), with two or more runs 16 times (10.6%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
