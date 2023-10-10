The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 66.2% of his games this season (100 of 151), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (28.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 151 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 37 games this season (24.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (62 of 151), with two or more runs 16 times (10.6%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

