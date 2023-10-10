Jose Altuve vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this year (33.7%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.7%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
