When the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders match up with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 10, our projection model predicts the Blue Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (+3) Under (54.5) Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs are 1-2 against the spread.

The Bulldogs have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average total in Louisiana Tech games this season is 3.1 more points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Blue Raiders a 61.5% chance to win.

The Blue Raiders have posted one win against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread when it has played as 3-point or greater favorites (0-3).

There have been three Blue Raiders games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 2.4 more than the average point total for Middle Tennessee games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 20.7 33.3 29.3 30.0 12.0 36.7 Louisiana Tech 27.1 27.0 34.5 28.3 17.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.