The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a CUSA clash.

With 20.7 points per game (20th-worst) and 33.3 points allowed per game on defense (20th-worst), Middle Tennessee has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. Louisiana Tech ranks 83rd in the FBS with 27.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 79th with 27.0 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Middle Tennessee 379.3 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (47th) 384.4 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (103rd) 150.0 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (102nd) 229.3 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.5 (38th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (121st) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (96th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner has recored 849 passing yards, or 121.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tyre Shelton has carried the ball 58 times for 436 yards, with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has collected 240 yards (on 33 carries) with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 485 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has 19 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 349 yards (49.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 147 reciving yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,571 yards (261.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 141 rushing yards on 69 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 251 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Frank Peasant has carried the ball 49 times for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 350 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Justin Olson has caught 26 passes for 323 yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Holden Willis has compiled 23 grabs for 309 yards, an average of 51.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

