Mauricio Dubon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 90 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%).
- He has scored in 61 of 126 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
