CUSA rivals will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26

Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26 Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they lost both.

This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Bulldogs have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana Tech (+3)



Louisiana Tech (+3) This season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In Louisiana Tech's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, three of Louisiana Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.

Middle Tennessee averages 20.7 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 27.1, amounting to 6.7 points under the game's over/under of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 50.7 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 32.3 38 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.6 60.5 53.8 Implied Total AVG 35.3 36 34.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

