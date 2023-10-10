How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for ALDS Game 3
The ALDS resumes Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Rangers would advance to the ALCS with a win while the Orioles will fight to avoid a sweep. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles' 183 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Baltimore is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Baltimore has scored 807 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Orioles rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Baltimore strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Eovaldi enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eovaldi is looking to secure his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kremer (13-5) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 28, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Kremer has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|George Kirby
|10/3/2023
|Rays
|W 4-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Tyler Glasnow
|10/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zach Eflin
|10/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Bradish
|10/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-8
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Grayson Rodriguez
|10/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dean Kremer
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-0
|Home
|John Means
|Nick Pivetta
|9/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Kutter Crawford
|10/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Tanner Houck
|10/7/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Andrew Heaney
|10/8/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-8
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Nathan Eovaldi
