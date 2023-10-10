Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .842 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with three homers.

Alvarez has had a hit in 87 of 116 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (31 of 116), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 55 games this year (47.4%), including 31 games with more than one RBI (26.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 63 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings