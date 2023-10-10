Yordan Alvarez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .842 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with three homers.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 87 of 116 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (31 of 116), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 55 games this year (47.4%), including 31 games with more than one RBI (26.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 63 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Gray (8-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.