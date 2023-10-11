Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have won in 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a win-loss record of 14-10 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule