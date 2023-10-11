The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALDS on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, live on FS1 from Target Field. The Twins hope to force a Game 5 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Jose Urquidy is expected to start for the Astros, while the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 827.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Urquidy (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Urquidy has five starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan

