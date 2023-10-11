Max Kepler and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros square off at Target Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .262/.363/.441 slash line so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (11-10) will make his 30th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Sep. 29 5.0 8 6 6 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Reds Sep. 18 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 4.2 5 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 on the season.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI.

He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line so far this season.

Correa brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.