Watch the first round on on Wednesday, October 11 as competitors take to the links at the 6,672-yard, par-72 Qizhong Garden Golf Club for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai in Shanghai, China, trying to earn a share of a $2.1M purse.

How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Start Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Qizhong Garden Golf Club Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards

Par 72/6,672 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:15 PM ET Hole 1 Weiwei Zhang, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Xiaowen Yin 10:05 PM ET Hole 10 Yan Liu, Matilda Castren, Pajaree Anannarukarn 9:54 PM ET Hole 10 Ariya Jutanugarn, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Dani Holmqvist 9:43 PM ET Hole 10 Lindy Duncan, Alison Lee, Yuna Nishimura 9:32 PM ET Hole 10 Hinako Shibuno, Chanettee Wannasaen, Mi Hyang Lee 9:21 PM ET Hole 10 Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow, Lauren Coughlin 9:10 PM ET Hole 10 Hye-jin Choi, Yanhong Pan, Gina Kim 8:59 PM ET Hole 10 Kelly Tan, Yujie Liu, Shuying Li 8:48 PM ET Hole 10 Morgane Metraux, Celine Borge, Muni He 8:37 PM ET Hole 10 Arpichaya Yubol, Madelene Sagstrom, Yuai Ji

