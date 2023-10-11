Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead entering into Game 4 of the ALDS.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.

McCormick has had a hit in 75 of 115 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.0%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those games (16.5%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (8.7%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings