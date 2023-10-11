Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .238 with one homer.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 71% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.4%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings