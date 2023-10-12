Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Allen Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mamou High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Breaux Bridge High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.