Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week? We have what you need here.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southwood High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Benton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Calvary Baptist Academy at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minden, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
