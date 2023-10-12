The San Francisco 49ers versus the Cleveland Browns is one of many compelling options on the Week 6 NFL slate.

NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12 Amazon Prime Video
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15 NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 NBC
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16 ABC/ESPN

