How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.
ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW will show this Stars versus Blues game.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars put up last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 256 power-play chances).
- The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25.00% power-play conversion rate.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the league.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
