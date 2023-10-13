Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Red River Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Lakeview High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
