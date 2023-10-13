The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the 21st-ranked scoring defense will visit the Memphis Tigers (4-1) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Tigers are 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 is set for the contest.

Tulane ranks 67th in points scored this year (29.8 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 17.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Memphis ranks 34th in the FBS (439.0 total yards per game) and 63rd on the other side of the ball (362.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Tulane vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -4.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Tulane vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Green Wave's offense fail to produce, ranking -36-worst in the FBS in total yards (390.0 total yards per game). They rank 51st on defense (323.7 total yards allowed per contest).

While the Green Wave rank 83rd in points per game over the last three games (30.7), they rank ninth-best on defense (11.0 points allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

Over the previous three contests, Tulane ranks -18-worst in passing offense (209.3 passing yards per game) and -31-worst in passing defense (238.0 passing yards per game allowed).

Looking at the Green Wave's last three games, they have posted 180.7 rushing yards per game on offense (72nd-ranked) and have allowed 85.7 rushing yards per game on defense (30th-ranked).

Week 7 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Out of Tulane's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Tulane has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Tulane has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter.

The Green Wave have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Tulane to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 75.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 112 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 368 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards (23.2 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 399 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 31 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught 11 passes for 259 yards (51.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Patrick Jenkins has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Jesus Machado, Tulane's tackle leader, has 33 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has eight tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.