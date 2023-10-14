The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) will test their fifth-ranked scoring offense against the Auburn Tigers (3-2), who have the No. 70 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are favored by 11.5 points in the contest. The point total is 60.5 for the game.

LSU sports the third-best offense this season in terms of total yards (548.5 yards per game), but rank ninth-worst on defense (445.7 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Auburn is generating 358.2 total yards per contest (91st-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS on defense (323.8 total yards surrendered per game).

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -11.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

LSU Recent Performance

Despite having the 107th-ranked offense over the last three contests (559.7 total yards per game), the LSU Tigers rank -22-worst in total defense over that time frame (553.0 total yards surrendered per game).

From an offensive perspective, the LSU Tigers have been top-25 over the previous three games with 44.0 points per game (10th-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 41.7 points allowed per game (-115-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three contests, LSU has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 17th-best with 331.0 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has surrendered 357.7 passing yards per game (-122-worst) over the previous three tilts.

Despite having the 26th-ranked run offense over the last three games (228.7 rushing yards per game), the LSU Tigers rank -78-worst in run defense over that time frame (195.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

LSU has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Week 7 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

All of LSU's five games with a set total have hit the over.

LSU has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

LSU has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The LSU Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 1,970 yards (328.3 ypg) on 132-of-181 passing with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has racked up 488 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 771 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 64 targets) with six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 37 passes while averaging 100.5 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 17 passes and compiled nine receptions for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Harold Perkins has collected 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

Major Burns is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Andre Sam leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

