Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Lamar Cardinals and SE Louisiana Lions match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cardinals. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-3.9) 48.5 Lamar 26, SE Louisiana 22

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have two wins against the spread this year.

None of the Lions' three games has gone over the point total this season.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six of Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Lions vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 18.5 34.0 16.0 24.0 19.8 39.0 Lamar 20.5 22.2 27.3 18.3 13.7 26.0

