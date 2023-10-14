The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-16.5) 63.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-16.5) 62.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

