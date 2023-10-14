The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) are 16.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game's over/under is 64.

Texas State has the 13th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (481.3 yards per game), but rank 20th-worst on defense (430.3 yards allowed per game). This season has been ugly for UL Monroe on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 18.2 points per game (eighth-worst) and surrendering 34.0 points per game (16th-worst).

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -16.5 -105 -115 64 -110 -110 -800 +550

UL Monroe Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Warhawks are gaining 314.3 yards per game (-87-worst in college football) and allowing 560.7 (-23-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Warhawks are -89-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16.7 per game) and -126-worst in points allowed (47.7).

UL Monroe is gaining 158.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-81-worst in the nation), and giving up 373.7 per game (-124-worst).

The Warhawks are gaining 156.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (24th-worst in college football), and conceding 187.0 per game (-59-worst).

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UL Monroe hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

UL Monroe has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

UL Monroe has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 545 yards (109.0 yards per game) while completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 277 yards, or 55.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 43 carries and totaled 259 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 275 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 142-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 20 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer's nine targets have resulted in three receptions for 68 yards.

James Smith has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

UL Monroe's top-tackler, Michael Batton, has 35 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

A.J. Watts has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 15 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

