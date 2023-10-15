Chas McCormick is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.

In 65.5% of his 116 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (16.4%).

In 39.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings