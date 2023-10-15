Will Derek Carr Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derek Carr was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup with the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 6, Carr is averaging 189.2 passing yards per game (946 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, two interceptions and a 65.3% completion percentage (98-for-150), plus 10 carries for five yards.
Derek Carr Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Saints vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Carr 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|98
|150
|65.3%
|946
|4
|2
|6.3
|10
|5
|0
Carr Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
