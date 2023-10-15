Will Juwan Johnson Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Juwan Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Trying to find Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Johnson has been targeted 12 times, with season stats of 61 yards on seven receptions (8.7 per catch) and zero TDs.
Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Saints have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Chris Olave (LP/toe): 25 Rec; 318 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Saints vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|7
|61
|34
|0
|8.7
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|2
|12
|0
