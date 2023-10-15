Will Rashid Shaheed Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 6?
The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans are slated to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Rashid Shaheed get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39 if he scores a TD)
- Shaheed has grabbed 14 passes (21 targets) for 213 yards (42.6 per game), and he has one TD this season.
- Shaheed has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
Rashid Shaheed Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|6
|5
|89
|1
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|4
|4
|63
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|7
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|28
|0
