Nico Collins and the Houston Texans meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at NRG Stadium.

Several of the key contributors for the Saints and the Texans will have player props on the table for this game.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +500

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds

Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +600

Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 220.5 (-113) 2.5 (-106) - Taysom Hill - 15.5 (-113) - Alvin Kamara - 62.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Kendre Miller - 18.5 (-113) - Foster Moreau - - 10.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 61.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 32.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 51.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Dalton Schultz - - 29.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 57.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Nico Collins - - 57.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 223.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

