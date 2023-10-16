Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Chas McCormick (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 77 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 40 games this year (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
