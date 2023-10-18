Game 3 of the ALCS will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-0.

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-130). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 50-33 record (winning 60.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (65%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Houston has a perfect record of 3-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+250) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd

